Jays talking to Pittsburgh - Buffalo still in play

Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins updated the Jays ongoing search for a 2020 home.

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays. Williams calls it a challenge but says if the Pirates are able to safely accommodate the Blue Jays, it will bring international attention to Pittsburgh.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the team is focused on getting into a major league facility and has more than five backup plans.