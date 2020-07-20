Jays talking to Pittsburgh - Buffalo still in play

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays. Williams calls it a challenge but says if the Pirates are able to safely accommodate the Blue Jays, it will bring international attention to Pittsburgh.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the team is focused on getting into a major league facility and has more than five backup plans.
One of those plans involves using Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo as a hybrid location if the Blue Jays schedule and that of others overlap and another location is needed. Atkins also said that the team considers Buffalo the best minor league option.