The bills offense shines on day 4 of training camp

After the defense had the clear edge over the first three days, the offense found its groove.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Redemption would be too strong a word to use just four days into training camp, but the Bills' offense enjoyed a dose of it.

For the first three days, and especially over the last two, the defense had the clear edge. Quarterback Josh Allen threw three interceptions during team drills on Monday, and the offense struggled to deal with the upgraded defensive front on Tuesday.

Things changed Wednesday morning.

The majority of the work took place in the red zone, but by my count, Allen connected for seven touchdowns to four different receivers that included Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, and tight end Dawson Knox.

Davis said it was a response that previous versions of this offense have shown.

"We were kind of off yesterday, so being able to come out here and compete and make a lot of big plays. That's what we need. When we're down we've got to be able to come back and push forward and that's what we did."

History would tell you not to read too much into what happens, good or bad, so early in training camp, but considering the Bills transitioning to a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, Wednesday's practice represented a step forward in that regard.

"It's a challenge, but it's just camp challenges. Like it isn't drastic. It's just regular camp challenges of everybody just trying to get on that track, so when we get on that track we can just flow," left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Dorsey, who was the quarterback's coach prior, was promoted to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants.

"Keep the continuity as much as we can, but at the same time grow as an offense. Continue to expand what we do not only schematically but personnel-wise."

Dorsey has a jump on being able to lead that because of a well-established relationship with Josh Allen as he looks to build on an established track record of tremendous success.

"I think the most important thing is I'm not going to try to be somebody I'm not. I think he respects that. I'm going to be me, good bad, or indifferent in comparison to what it's been here in the past."

CAMP SCHEDULE NOTE: