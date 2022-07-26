Micah Hyde: Rookie Kaiir Elam is a sponge around Bills' veteran defensive backs

'The first day I met him, you could tell he's just a young guy listening who wants to get better. That's how he's been these first couple days,' Hyde said.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The biggest moving part for the Buffalo Bills defensive backs heading into this season is whether or not shutdown cornerback Tre'Davious White will be back from a torn ACL when the team opens up its season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, cornerback Kaiir Elam is now thrown into the mix, and veteran safety Micah Hyde said the rookie is showing why he was selected 23rd overall - because of his listening.

"The first day I met him, you could tell he's just a young guy listening who wants to get better. That's how he's been these first couple days. He's all ears... he wants to learn from the older guys of how to get better and what to do," Hyde said.

Hyde's words shouldn't come as a surprise, after Elam asked Bills general manager Brandon Beane to put the team's playbook on the plane before he flew into Western New York to sign his contract when he was drafted.

"He's able to step in right now with some guys that have been together for a long time," Hyde said. "He hears what we're talking about. He hears how we say things in meetings, so he can paint the picture himself just by asking questions that he asks."

"I can't speak for him, but I feel like if I'm a young guy in his position, I'd feel real fortunate to step in that position."

As for Hyde, he said today, like others, it's Super Bowl or bust. He said he knows a lot of players who have a ring, and don't work as hard as he does. He wouldn't name any names, but he says it's time for him to get his.

