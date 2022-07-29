x
Bills: No tickets remain for Highmark practice

The Bills have announced that no tickets remain for their "Return of the Blue and Red" training camp workout August 5 in Orchard Park.
Credit: AP
A general view of Highmark Stadium before a NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It should come as no surprise that Bills tickets are in high demand. 

That demand forced technical issues with the Bills app as tickets to the Rochester practices at training camp disappeared. 

The team says that all tickets have now been claimed for the Bills lone training camp practice August 5 in Orchard Park. 

Tickets for all practices are free, but are required for attendance at St. John Fisher University or in Orchard Park. 

After a day off, the Bills return to the field Friday and Saturday for morning workouts that begin at 9:45am. The team will be off Sunday. 

