BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFL is proceeding with the draft on schedule.

Everything else is vastly different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL GM's and team staff will be working remotely from their respective homes. It presents new challenges of a technical nature.

The Bills have a total of seven picks starting with 54th overall in the second round on Friday night. They traded their first round pick to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings.

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live to preview the draft that begins with the first round on Thursday night.