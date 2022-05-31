Bills new OC Ken Dorsey settling into role at OTA's

Ken Dorsey met the media today to talk about him taking over the Bills offense.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Well, it's yet to be seen how much change will occur with the Bills offense this year. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says he will make changes but as he deems necessary as he continues to evaluate this offense.

Dorsey said, "The best coaches are the one's who evaluate what they are doing. What is good, what doesn't fit you, it doesn't mean they are bad stuff, it just means that it doesn't fit your personnel this year. We all know with free agency and draft those things can come back next year or the year after, whatever. I think you are always evaluating, not really philosophy but always looking for ways to improve, what you are doing and how you are doing it." said Dorsey.

Gabriel Davis says he has noticed a smooth transition as well in the little time since Dorsey took over as OC.

"It's been good, he played quarterback in the past so we know he has that passing mindset. It will be fun with him up in the box calling the plays and seeing what we can do this year," Davis said.

Both Gabe Davis and Devin Singletary say the transition so far has been smooth going from Brian Daboll to Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator. Bills offense is picking up where they left off. @WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uUMwd1OEix — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) May 31, 2022

Bills running back Devin Singletary said he hasn't noticed much of a difference,

"It's a little different but not big of a difference, coach Ken has that dog mentality, but it has been smooth, honestly the transition has been smooth you know we know him already so that's the best way to put it," said Singletary.

The former QB coach says he has made an effort to go into each of the offensive position rooms but admits he tends to gravitate back towards the quarterbacks.

"Honestly there is sometimes like the Talladega nights, I don't know what to do with my hands, like what am I supposed to do more, so individually, I end up walking in a circle but gravitate back to the quarterbacks. But, I tried to make an effort to be in each room," Dorsey said "It is a great opportunity to hit the ground running, there is no feel out period like how does he feel and see this like I see it."