EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Buffalo Bills return to MetLife Stadium Sunday to take on the NFC team that shares the stadium with the New York Jets. The Bills play the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Bills are a two point favorite in the game. The Bills offense got off to a horrible start against the Jets last week, turning the ball over four times. But in the fourth quarter, quarterback Josh Allen was 8 for 10 for 102 yards on two touchdown drives. So, while Allen struggled early, he was great with the game on the line in the fourth quarter. Getting off to a better start is no doubt a priority for the Bills.

The Bills can expect a large dose of Giants running back Saquon Barkley who only carried the ball 11 times in their opening loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Barkley had 120 yards rushing but never found the end zone. He also caught four passes for 19 yards. The Bills defense will have their hands full with Barkley, but beyond that, on paper this is a very good match for Buffalo.

While Barkley is an established player and huge threat for the Giants, rookie Devin Singletary got his career started on a strong note against the Jets. Singletary carried the ball just four times but gained 70 yards and he caught five passes for 28 more yards. With the way the Bills offensive line played in the opener it's fair to expect to see more of Singletary this week.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is past his prime and really doesn't have the greatest wide receivers. That is a huge advantage for the Bills talented secondary.

It's a 1 p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

