BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that turned out to be a record setting NFL draft in terms of viewership is in the books and now the questions loom for the NFL as well as other sports.

What next?

Offseason programs are being conducted on a virtual basis across the league, but when team facilities will open and team workouts can begin remain questions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked Monday if he thought it was possible the Bills could report to training camp on time at the end of July.

His response?

"Ask me at the end of June."

That as reports surface on the specifics of the contingency plans the NFL is considering for the 2020 season.

Sports Business Journal reports that one of the options involves a mid-October that, with bye weeks eliminated, still allows for a 16-game season with the Super Bowl pushed back until February 28th.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni reports with analysis from Vic Carucci who covers the NFL for the Buffalo News, and appears on "Sports Talk Live" that typically airs Monday night at 7:30 on Channel 2.