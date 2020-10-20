Take2 - Adam and Vic: 'That was an unmitigated disaster'

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News after the Bills gave up 245 rushing yards in a 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sean McDermott described it as "picking your poison."

Choosing how to defend against Patrick Mahomes the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. He says the Bills were determined to take away the pass. Mahomes still threw for 225-yards and a pair of touchdowns.

At what price?

The Bills gave up 245 rushing yards as the defense continued to struggle in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City.

That combined with the fact that Josh Allen threw for just 122-yards, 2TDs and and and interception while the offense failed to score 20-points for the second straight week, and the Bills are reeling after a second straight loss that followed a 4-0 start.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live for takes on what went wrong and how they're trying to fix it.