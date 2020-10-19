Buffalo Bills tease 'BillsMafia' with phrase co-founder Del Reid in new video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the news that the Buffalo Bills were looking to trademark the phrase "Bills Mafia," the team is teasing something in the works with the phrases co-founder.
The Bills released a video to their social media channels featuring "BillsMafia" phrase co-founder, Del Reid, that teases to something coming on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The video titled, "From Buffalo. For Buffalo." was released Monday afternoon ahead of the team's evening game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
When 2 On Your Side spoke with Reid on Friday, he said the announcement was not a surprise and that he met with Pegula Sports and Entertainment three times to discuss the trademark. Reid said the team understands the meaning behind the coined phrase.
"One thing I stressed in every single meeting was, and every time anyone new would walk into the room, I would stress it to them, Bills Mafia is a part of a community," he said. "It's about supporting the team on the field, supporting your fellow fans, it's all about the community of fans and that's something they understand."