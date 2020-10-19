Buffalo Bills tease 'BillsMafia' with phrase co-founder Del Reid in new video

The video titled, "From Buffalo. For Buffalo." was released Monday afternoon ahead of the team's evening game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the news that the Buffalo Bills were looking to trademark the phrase "Bills Mafia," the team is teasing something in the works with the phrases co-founder.

The Bills released a video to their social media channels featuring "BillsMafia" phrase co-founder, Del Reid, that teases to something coming on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

When 2 On Your Side spoke with Reid on Friday, he said the announcement was not a surprise and that he met with Pegula Sports and Entertainment three times to discuss the trademark. Reid said the team understands the meaning behind the coined phrase.