Buffalo Bisons expected to start season in Trenton, N.J.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to The Buffalo News, Major League Baseball is expected to move the Bisons to Trenton, New Jersey, for the start of the their season.

It is supposed to be a temporarily move; the Toronto Blue Jays will play their second season a Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo.

The Bisons have made no official announcement regarding the team's temporary location.

The Buffalo News says the Bisons will play at the former Arm & Hammer Park, where the Double-A Trenton Thunder played.

Last month, Major League Baseball delayed the start of the Triple-A season by a month.  The Bisons were originally scheduled to open on April 6.

The team will open May 4 at home against Worcester.

    

