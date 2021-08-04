Buffalo Bisons expected to start season in Trenton, N.J.

According to The Buffalo News, Major League Baseball is expected to move the Bisons to Trenton, New Jersey. The Bisons have made no official announcement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to The Buffalo News, Major League Baseball is expected to move the Bisons to Trenton, New Jersey, for the start of the their season.

It is supposed to be a temporarily move; the Toronto Blue Jays will play their second season a Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo.

The Bisons have made no official announcement regarding the team's temporary location.

The Buffalo News says the Bisons will play at the former Arm & Hammer Park, where the Double-A Trenton Thunder played.

Last month, Major League Baseball delayed the start of the Triple-A season by a month. The Bisons were originally scheduled to open on April 6.

The team will open May 4 at home against Worcester.