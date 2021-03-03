MLB delays Triple-A season by a month

The Bisons are now tentatively scheduled to open at home May 4 against Worcester.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Professional sports have shown that flexibility is key during a pandemic.

With that in mind, Major League Baseball is taking action in delaying the start of the Triple-A season by a month.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The Bisons were originally scheduled to open on April 6. The team confirms the new tentative opener will be May 4 at home against Worcester.

UPDATE: MLB has decided to delay the start of the 2021 Triple-A season. The #Bisons season will now tentatively begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox. Games that were scheduled in April will not be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/VmJKYscDPR — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) March 3, 2021

The Bisons at this point still don't know where "home" will be. The U.S.-Canada border still remains closed, so the parent Toronto Blue Jays have tentative plans to move to Buffalo after their first two homesteads in the Major League season that will take place at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida.