Bisons name former All-Star Casey Candaele as new manager

Candaele becomes the 22nd manager in Bisons history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays named Casey Candaele the new manager of the Buffalo Bisons on Monday.

Candaele will be the 22nd manager in the team's modern era. This will be his third season as a manager in the Blue Jays system. He served as a manager for Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays in 2018 and short-season Vancouver Canadians in 2019.

Candaele was the Seattle Mariners first base coach before joining the Blue Jays organization.

He played three seasons with the Bisons from 1995 to 1997 and was named an all-star in the 1996 season.