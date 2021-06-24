Blue Jays offering tickets as low as $29 for full-capacity homestand

Blue Jays ticket flash sale ends Friday at midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With COVID-19 protocols changing for major league baseball, that brings exciting news for baseball fans at Sahlen Field.

The Blue Jays open a 10-game homestand as Sahlen Field returns to full capacity and ends the split between the vaccinated side and unvaccinated sections.

In honor of that, the organization is holding a ticket flash sale with tickets starting at $29. The promotion ends this Friday at midnight.

Jays Executive Vice President of Business Operations Anuk Karunaratne said it's a sign of the return to normalcy.

"It will probably feel like what it use to feel like when a ballpark before COVID," said Karunaratne. "I know it was a long time ago but we're all looking forward to it. Our philosophy has been to match pricing to demand so we don’t end up with too many tickets on the secondary market."

Sahlen Field to open to full capacity for Toronto Blue Jays' games - https://t.co/eUoEPaLNfQ — WGRZ (@WGRZ) June 22, 2021

"Probably the most significant thing now is the change in protocol and the fact Sahlen field is at full capacity," Karunaratne added. "There are a lot more tickets available to a lot more games, so we're trying to find the right balance there to get people to come out. In the end, that’s our objective we want people to come out and take advantage of Blue Jays games and Major League Baseball while we are here."

Another exciting move for the Jays is their first giveaway on Friday. The team will be giving away a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run bobblehead to the first 7,000 fans at that game.