9th Women's Porter Cup is underway

But, the tournament director, Janelle Degregorio says it's good for women's golf and a tournament like this in Western New York adds a lot to the players and the community.

"You know having a women's division is something that I am proud of. As terms of the men's, we have been doing it for 63 years, it's great we have almost been here a decade you know we have had some great golfers come through here. Building the women's amateur golf field, get little girls invested in it and it is great for the families to do," said Janelle.