Rodgers/Brady edge Allen/Mahomes in "The Match"

Aaron Rodgers sank a birdie putt on 12th and final hole to win the match play event in Las Vegas.

Josh Allen hadn't had his best night on the golf course. He'd openly said he felt like his partner Patrick Mahomes had been carrying him all night.

Allen saved his best for last, nearly sinking a long birdie putt in a tie match on the 12th and final hole that stopped rolling near the edge of the cup.

Veteran Aaron Rodgers did him one better, sinking a 15-foot birdie to lift he and Tom Brady to a match play win over Allen and Mahomes.

The television event took place at the Wynn golf course in Las Vegas and aired nationally on TNT.