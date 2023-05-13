Event attempts to turn trauma into triumph 1 year after the Buffalo mass shooting

Zeneta Everhart hosted an event at Canisius College featuring conference sessions, poetry, and live music as the community continues to heal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some members of the Western New York community are working to turn their trauma into triumph nearly one year after the mass shooting at Tops.

Zeneta Everhart is the mother of Zaire Goodman, who was one of the three people shot at the Jefferson Avenue Tops that survived.

Everhart hosted an event Saturday at Canisius College featuring conference sessions, poetry, and live music as the community continues to heal.

"Today is a day for the community to come together, and reflect, and think about the lives that we lost that day and the survivors," Everhart said.

"My kid is a survivor, and it's really really hard what these families and everyone affected, it's really hard what they're going through and dealing with, and we just wanted to provide a space of solace for them in the midst of trauma."