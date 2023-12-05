Mayor Brown discusses use of death penalty in Tops mass shooting case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As lawsuits move forward, so does the case against the man behind the Tops mass shooting on May 14, 2022.
Payton Gendron is due back in federal court in about a month, on June 15. That's when prosecutors are expected to discuss whether to pursue the death penalty.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday had something to say about that possibility.
"While I am not ordinarily a proponent of the death penalty, I think people should know ahead of time that if you commit mass murder in the United States of America, the death penalty applies. I think there should be the death penalty for all mass murderers," Mayor Brown said.
At last check, the U.S. Justice Department says the death penalty is still being considered, but no decision has been made at this point.