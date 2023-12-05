NYS Attorney General speaks of understanding and combating racism following 5/14

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing spoke with Attorney General Letitia James about what leaders in office can do to prevent future tragedies.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The shooting shed a light on the decades of racial disparities that live within the City of Buffalo.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing spoke with Attorney General Letitia James about what leaders in office can do to prevent future tragedies.

Ewing: "How hopeful are you and how is your healing?"

James: "I lean on my faith. Always, particularly when it comes to the loss of 10 innocent lives... and so as an elected official, we've got to do all that we can to provide hope and inspiration. But, more than that. More than that, we've got to use the powers of our respective offices to affect change and to pass reasonable and responsible gun laws."

Ewing: "You can't get away from just two words... white supremacy. This was target. So, how do you, in your position, how do you help this state?"

James: "That individual was radicalized on social media. and it's important that we hold these online platforms responsible for their content.

"We are at a time in this country where we are more divided than ever. A country at war with itself. And what we need to do Is bring people together And government needs to respond."

On Thursday, James announced her office has filed a lawsuit against MEAN, LLC (Mean Arms) a gun accessory manufacture for allegedly aiding the illegal possession of assault weapons in New York state.