Buffalo Catholic Diocese places Monsignor on leave amid child sexual abuse claim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Diocese of Buffalo announced that it received a complaint about a priest in its diocese.

According to the news release, Msgr. Peter Popadick is now on administrative leave after a complaint of child sexual abuse.

The diocese said Popadick was the pastor of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish in Cheektowaga. The Diocese says this administrative leave is due to the investigation and does not imply the accusations against Popadick are true or false.

This is the second time Popadick has been placed on administrative leave after a complaint of child sexual abuse.

Back in 2019, Popadick, and five others, were accused of sexual abuse.

Popadick was returned to the ministry in 2020, according to the Diocese due to a lack of evidence in the accusation.