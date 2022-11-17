Report: Tops shooting suspect to plead guilty to charges

Payton Gendron faces 25 counts, including ten counts of first degree murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are reports that the Tops shooting suspect will plead guilty to state charges. A family member of one of the mass shooting victims confirmed this information with 2 On Your Side.

The story was first report by the Buffalo News.

The shooting suspect is scheduled to be in court on Monday where it is anticipated that he will plead guilty.

Following the shooting, some of the families of the victims retained lawyers to potentially file civil lawsuits.

On Monday, 2 On Your Side got an update on where that legal process stands.

"I can tell you it's been a long investigation. We've been working with the federal prosecutors, we've been working with the state prosecutors, this is a potential death penalty case and because of that, the federal authorities and the state authorities have been very tight-lipped in sharing information with us. There's over three terabytes of information," says attorney John Elmore.