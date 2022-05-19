Buffalo Zoo donating admission proceeds to Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund

Admission proceeds from Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 will be donated to the fund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo continues to show that it's the City of Good Neighbors by stepping up to help those affected by Saturday's mass shooting.

The Buffalo Zoo announced Wednesday that it will be donating a portion of its admission proceeds this weekend to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund was established by Tops and the National Compassion Fund to provide financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and people who were directly affected by the tragedy.

"All of us at the Buffalo Zoo continue to grieve alongside the families, friends, and loved ones affected by the horrific, racially motivated shooting in our community. We stand resolved to do all we can to root out racism and intolerance in our community and provide support and love to those affected by this senseless tragedy," the Buffalo Zoo said in a statement on its website.