Families of Tops Mass Shooting victims announce lawsuit against corporations they say are liable for shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawyers and families of Tops Mass Shooting victims gathered to announce the filing of a lawsuit against corporations they say are liable for the shooting.

"And let's be clear, highlighted by the fact that we are in a church, this is a reckoning for Meta, for Amazon, for Twitch, for Google, for YouTube, for vintage firearms, for the defendants that we've named. We'll see you in this court, and you will be held accountable, Diandra Zimmerman said. She cited her colleague attorney Ben Crump, who said the social media firms "loaded this gun."