5/14 Memorial Commission seeks public input for Tops memorial

The commission will hold two more public meetings this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 5/14 Memorial Commission held its first of three public meetings Tuesday night to allow Buffalo residents to weigh in on how they want the tragic shooting that took place at Tops on Jefferson Ave to be remembered.

Mayor Byron Brown, a representative from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office and other members of the commission were joined by residents Tuesday evening at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center to discuss different ways the city could honor the tragedy — whether that be in the form of a monument, scholarship, essay contest or even a day of remembrance.

“We only get one chance to do it and do it right,” said Mo Sumbundu, who represented Hochul. “We want to make sure that we do it right by hearing from each and every one of you.”

Some in attendance focused on the physical attributes of the memorial, saying they wanted to see lights or artwork. Others focused on the mission, hoping it would be done through a day of service.

But while the individual recommendations varied, the overall theme was the same.

“We need to get the message that we’re serious about change,” one resident said.

According to Mayor Brown’s office, since the tragedy that struck Buffalo just over a year ago, there have been 691 mass shootings in the United States.

That statistic was on the minds of many who spoke.

“It needs to tell the full story of our community, of our strength, of our pain and our progress going forward — not just for ourselves, but also for those that will be coming after us,” another resident said.

While the city still doesn't know exactly what the memorial should look like yet, they know what they want it to represent.

“After we're gone, moved out of here, whatever happens, that piece should make a statement and a strong statement, whatever it may be,” one speaker said.