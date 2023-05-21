Aaron Salter scholarship fundraiser efforts continue

All proceeds support the Aaron Salter scholarship. The efforts continue Monday with the Bruce Smith celebrity golf tournament.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — One week ago, May 14, was the one-year mark of the Tops mass shooting.

To remember the Buffalo hero, Lt. Aaron Salter, and the nine other lives lost, a fundraiser effort underwent at Sto Lat Bar & Restaurant.

"We're just making sure that nobody forgot. Sometimes as soon as the talk dies down, then people often forget. We don't want anyone to forget," said Simone Talford, a representative from the Aaron Salter Foundation.

NFL Hall of Famer and Bills alumni Bruce Smith is hosting the event.

"We're here in support of these families, the survivors, and just remembrance of the lives that were lost and the heroism of Lt. Aaron Salter," Smith said. He continues, "This is why we are here. We're here to recognize his heroism and hopefully make an impact on the community."

The party kicks off tomorrow's big event, Smith's charity golf tournament. The party is exactly a week after the community held a series of events to mourn the Tops mass shooting.

However, that time hasn't eased the pain, especially for Lt. Salter's older sister, Cashell Durham.

"I still have a hard time wrestling with those people that lost their lives because of the color of their skin. It's still sometimes unbelievable," says Durham.