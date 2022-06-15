Attorney General Merrick Garland visits with Tops shooting survivors & victims' families

The Attorney General will pay his respects at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue before meeting with family members and survivors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Buffalo Wednesday morning to visit the site of the Tops mass shooting.

Garland will be joined by United States Attorney Trini Ross, who represents the Western District of New York. Together, they will pay their respects at the Jefferson Avenue store.

Attorney General Garland and U.S. Attorney Ross are then expected to meet with survivors and family members of the victims of the May 14th shooting.

According to the Department of Justice, the Attorney General and U.S. Attorney will then hold a press conference. That is scheduled to take place at 11:45 a.m. at the Apollo Theatre on Jefferson Avenue.

Garland's visit to Buffalo comes one month and one day after the shooting took place. Ten people were killed and 3 others were wounded when an 18-year-old gunman allegedly carried out a racist attack outside and inside the Tops store.

Payton Gendron, the suspect in the case, is now facing 25 charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and a domestic terrorism charge, among others.