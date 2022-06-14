Communities gather from across WNY to honor victims 1 month after mass shooting

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — It's been one month since the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and while healing has begun, grieving continues.
On Tuesday, Daughters United, a national networking ministry held vigils and prayer services outside a number of different Tops across Western New York - from Buffalo to Amherst, to Williamsville, to Hamburg, to West Seneca.
Linette Rainville is the founder of the organization and says today's purpose was to get people out of the pews and onto the pavement.
"Let's have these necessary conversations," Rainville said. "What can we each do to make a difference in our community with what we have in our hands?"
People of all ages came together to honor the 10 innocent lives that were gunned down in an act of racism and hate.
Rainville tells 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, "Not everyone can go downtown, but we want to show that we do care and that we are surrounding the lives that were lost, the families, the memories. We are going to do what we can do right where we are, that's really the model here."