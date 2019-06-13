BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature held a public hearing Thursday to discuss a proposed law that would create an Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory Board. The proposed law, which was sponsored by Legislative Chair April Baskin, would assemble a board made up of residents, law enforcement and former prisoners to address concerns about the way people are treated when they are held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Sheriff Timothy Howard was present to testify at the hearing. He expressed that he would be open to a board that would communicate concerns about the way things are done, as long as it did not interfere with the way the Erie County Sheriff's Office was run.

He told 2 On Your Side after the hearing that he was concerned the current proposed law was not satisfactory.

"If this is done honorably and not politically, not to advance someone else's agenda, not to spread hate and misinformation, then this is a good thing and I value it," Sheriff Howard told 2 On Your Side.

Baskin stated at the hearing that she had spent a year taking in public concerns while crafting this proposed law. She stated that the proposed board would be beneficial, and would allow for multiple perspectives to be taken into account while looking after the interests of the people of Erie County.

"All the residents of Erie County, especially the taxpayers that are currently funding the broken system of our criminal justice system, is aware that we have had several lawsuits and several instances of malpractice," Baskin said.

One of the most significant examples was India Cummings. Cummings died at the Erie County Holding Center after being in custody for 17 days. Local activists argue that she would have lived if she received better care while she was in custody.

One of the people not supportive of the proposed law is legislator Jow Lorigo. Lorigo expressed concern over some of the language in the draft of the legislation, mainly the mention of possible subpoena power.

He told 2 On Your Side that Republican legislators had not had an opportunity to offer thorough input.

"My caucus has been more than willing to work with the majority to get an advisory board that can be productive," Lorigo said. "I don't think there's really a willingness on behalf of the majority to do that."

The legislature will meet again next week to further discuss the proposed law.

A copy of the law can be found here.

RELATED: No early release for prison tailor who helped killers escape

RELATED: New York State corrections officer arrested for possession of child porn

RELATED: Man held by Buffalo Police dies overnight while in custody