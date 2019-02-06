BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 42-year-old man held by Buffalo Police at the central booking location on West Eagle Street died overnight.

Buffalo Police say emergency responders were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday. They were brought in to help take the Buffalo man to the hospital with what they say was a medical issue while in his jail cell.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Erie County medical examiners will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Buffalo Police say homicide detectives and its Internal Affairs Division are investigating the death.

The New York State Department of Corrections has been notified.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Man stabbed to death in Batavia

Jamestown Man Charged with Making Terroristic Threat

Jamestown Police Investigate Overnight Shooting