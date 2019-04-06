A New York State corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after investigators say they discovered child pornography on his electronic devices.

Joseph Chojnacki, 26, had various electronic devices seized on May 9 after a federal search warrant was issued. The Buffalo U.S. attorney's office say they received a tip of suspected child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

More than 8,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography were found on various computers, electronic devices and electronic media.

The charges against Chojnacki face a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. If charged, Chojnacki could face up to 20 years in prison.