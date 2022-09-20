Voter Registration Day: Reminder to register for upcoming general election

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Friday, Oct. 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan to vote in this year's November midterms and aren't registered to vote, you only have few weeks left to register.

Registration forms must be postmarked, or delivered in person to your county board of elections on Oct. 14.

If you have a change of address, you must notify the Board of Elections by Oct. 19.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Saturday, Oct. 29 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.