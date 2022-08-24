State Senators Rath, Ryan win 61st District primaries

Sean Ryan (D) and Edward Rath (R) won the 61st District NYS Senate primaries Tuesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pair of current New York State Senators will square off in November to represent the newly drawn 61st district. Republican Edward Rath III and Democrat Sean Ryan both won their primaries by wide margins Tuesday night.

Ryan held off a challenge from attorney Ben Carlisle, who also ran as a write-in candidate in Buffalo's mayoral election last fall. Ryan is currently representing the 60th District.

Ryan took the podium to declare he has won the Democratic nomination for the 61st New York State Senate seat. He has claimed 87% of the vote with 70% reporting, according to the New York Times and AP. pic.twitter.com/kYUEs8sONy — Andy Paden (@Andy_Paden) August 24, 2022

Rath's name will appear on both the Republican and Conservative lines in the general election after he picked up resounding victories in both primaries. He represents the current 61st District. Joel Giambra was still on the ballot for those two tickets, despite suspending his campaign earlier this year.

This in from the Rath camp “Senator Rath Announces Victory in Primaries

I am extremely humbled and energized by this victory. It has been great getting out into the community, talking with residents and hearing their concerns” @WGRZ — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 24, 2022

Giambra announced in July that he was suspending the campaign and changing his party affiliation. In an email sent to friends and supporters, Giambra said he, "can no longer remain a Republican or continue with my campaign to seek the Republican nomination for Senator in the 61st District."