Sempolinski wins 23rd Congressional District special election

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Joseph Sempolinksi will represent New York's 23rd Congressional District after defeating Democrat Max Della Pia.
Sempolinski won Tuesday's special election by a narrow margin, carrying 53 percent of the vote, compared to Della Pia's 47 percent.
Voters who currently live in the 23rd district voted on a candidate to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Tom Reed (R), who resigned in May.
Reed, a Republican who represented the southern tier, resigned on May 10, 2022, saying he was taking a job at Prime Policy Group, a government relations and public relations firm in Washington.
Reed was serving his sixth term in Congress and announced in 2021 that he wouldn't seek another term, days after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former lobbyist.