Sempolinski wins 23rd Congressional District special election

Voters determined who would represent them for the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed's term

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Joseph Sempolinksi will represent New York's 23rd Congressional District after defeating Democrat Max Della Pia.

Sempolinski won Tuesday's special election by a narrow margin, carrying 53 percent of the vote, compared to Della Pia's 47 percent.

Voters who currently live in the 23rd district voted on a candidate to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Tom Reed (R), who resigned in May.

Reed, a Republican who represented the southern tier, resigned on May 10, 2022, saying he was taking a job at Prime Policy Group, a government relations and public relations firm in Washington.