Effort to get souls to the polls as early voting nears its end

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a party other than Republican and Democrat and one you won't see on your ballot this election season, but rather a political party held to try and raise election awareness at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

The goal of Saturday's 'Souls to the Polls' event was to engage voters in East Buffalo to try and get higher voter turnout than a typical midterm election.

"Souls to the polls, just like it says, we all have a soul so bring yourself to the polls and vote," said VOICE Buffalo organizer Tyrell Ford.

VOICE Buffalo was one of several community groups that took part and shared messages about the importance of getting out the black vote, encouraging young people to head to the polls, and getting those who may be discouraged about the election process more involved.

"For so long some folks have not had the right to vote. Our ancestors fought hard for this right? So we need to continue the tradition," Ford said.

"It's really important for us to be here... when it comes to local elections there is low voter turnout for young people," said VOICE Buffalo Vibe Organizer Alia Williams.

Williams, a young person herself hopes to convince others her age to exercise their Democratic right, but she is not alone. Eric Heard Jr. voted for the first time Saturday after turning 18 in January.

"I think it's an important right that we should exercise. If people don't then we won't see a change that we want to see," Heard Jr. said.

Whether it's changing New York's highest office or the six Buffalo Board of Education seats up for grabs this November, being the life of Saturday's party meant spreading awareness about every race, from City Court Judge to Congress, State Senate, and State Assembly.

"This is not only here in Buffalo but this is across the nation to get folks a little motivated to actually hit the polls and feel joyous in doing that," Ford added.