Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo

New York's governor cast her vote Saturday morning at the Delavan Grider Community Center, alongside Democratic Party leaders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state.

She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"You run like an underdog, and it makes you run harder, and with that hunger in your belly like a Bills fan," Hochul said. "You've got to get out there and gut it out on the field every single day. That's the mentality I have, and it's worked successfully."

Erie County Board of Elections commissioners reported 8,531 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting for the 2022 general election.

Early voting runs through Nov. 6. Each county has different hours for early voting, so check with your county Board of Elections for times and locations.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

To find out if you are eligible to vote, you can check out your local Board of Elections office.

Among the races you can vote on in the general election are the NYS Governor, Lt. Governor, congressional, and state races.

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: