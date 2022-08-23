Today is Primary Day!

Among the races are the 23rd, 24th and 26th Congressional District primaries and the 61st District NYS Senate primary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters are heading to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election.

You can check back here after the polls close at 9 p.m. for the latest primary election results at wgrz.com/elections.

Among the races are the 23rd, 24th and 26th Congressional District primaries and the 61st District NYS Senate primary.

Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party you are currently registered for.

Voters who currently live in the 23rd district will vote on a candidate to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Tom Reed (R), who resigned in May. This race is separate from the primary race.

Unsure if you're registered? You can check here.

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced there will be a hotline set up to help voters deal with any issues or concerns that may arise during early voting.

“Free and fair access to the ballot box is integral to our democracy,” said Attorney General James in a released statement. “While states across the nation are making every effort to limit the right to vote, New Yorkers can count on our election protection hotline to address any challenges and provide helpful guidance, whether they’re voting absentee by mail or in-person at their polling place. My office will always fight to defend the right to full and meaningful participation in the electoral process.”

Voters that experience problems can report issues to the Attorney General's office by calling the new hotline number at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. There is also a guide available to address frequently asked questions.