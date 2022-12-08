NYS Election Hotline will be available to voters for upcoming primary

As early voting approaches the New York State Attorney General reminds voters to report concerns to the election hotline

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General has announced that the election hotline will be made available to voters for this upcoming primary election in August.

The Hotline will be open for both the general and early voting periods to help troubleshoot, and alleviate any issues experienced by voters while trying to vote.

The hotline will not only be available to those voting in person, but for absentee ballot voters as well.

The hotline is (866) 390-2992 and can be reached from 9am to 6pm during the time period of August 13 to August 21.

On Election day, August 23rd any assistance related requests can be written through the online complaint form or via email - election.hotline@ag.ny.gov

All phone calls, and written requests will be processed via the Attorney Generals Office Staff.

“Free and fair access to the ballot box is integral to our democracy,” said Attorney General James. “While states across the nation are making every effort to limit the right to vote, New Yorkers can count on our election protection hotline to address any challenges and provide helpful guidance, whether they’re voting absentee by mail or in-person at their polling place. My office will always fight to defend the right to full and meaningful participation in the electoral process.”

There has also been an FAQ page created that voters are encouraged to access during this time.

This Hotline service has been operating since November 2012, and has helped over thousands of complaints, questions, and issues caused by the voting systems.