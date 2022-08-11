Tenney reelected to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District

The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the Finger Lakes region.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11 p.m.

The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the Finger Lakes region.

Tenney, who lives in the Utica area, was in Hamburg and spoke with neighbors and met with members of the 1791 Society. Tenney said she knows if she's elected, she will have to manage a larger district.

"We need to reverse that trend and bring people back, and bring well-paying jobs," Tenney said. "I have a huge plan about bringing 'make it in America, buy it in America.'

"All those things we should be doing right now to bring jobs across all sectors, not just high-tech jobs but jobs that everything can do."