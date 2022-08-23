Claudia Tenney wins 24th Congressional District Republican Primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are three candidates vying for the 24th District Congressional Republican primary, Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto, and George Phillips.
On Tuesday night, Tenney won the Primary with over 50% of the vote.
Fratto had over 40% of the vote and Phillips had over 5%.
The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the Finger Lakes region.
The winner of this race will face off against Democrat Steven Holden in November. Tenney is also on the Conservative ticket.