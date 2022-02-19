U.S. Rep. Tenney visits Hamburg, eyes move to 23rd congressional seat

Tenney, who lives in the Utica area, was in Hamburg on Saturday. The Republican currently represents a district that goes from Lake Ontario to Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who currently represents New York's 22nd Congressional District, visited WNY Saturday as she hopes to continue her time in Congress, although in a different seat.

New York's redrawn 23rd congressional district.

As part of the state's redistricting process, congressional territories were re-drawn to account for the elimination of NY-27 due to a decline in the state's overall population.

The seat Rep. Tenney (R) would be vying for now covers the Southern Tier, as well as southern Erie and Wyoming counties.

The conservative Republican's current district stretches from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border covering the Mohawk Valley and part of Central New York so Western New York will be terrain to cover.

Tenney, who lives in the Utica area, was in Hamburg and spoke with neighbors and met with members of the 1791 Society. Tenney said she knows if she's elected, she will have to manage a larger district.

"We need to reverse that trend and bring people back, and bring well-paying jobs," Tenney said. "I have a huge plan about bringing 'make it in America, buy it in America.'

"All those things we should be doing right now to bring jobs across all sectors, not just high-tech jobs but jobs that everything can do."

Tenney said she heard a lot about getting broadband to rural areas from local leaders in the Southern Tier.

Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who currently sits in the NY 27th Congressional seat, says he plans to run for the new 24th district seat.