Environmental Bond Act approved by voters Tuesday

The Environmental Bond Act would change how the state would approach climate change mitigation moving forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters across New York this election had an opportunity to make their voices heard on the Environmental Bond Act, and on Tuesday voters approved the proposition.

The Environmental Bond Act stood alone as the only statewide proposition on the ballot. It would change how the state would approach climate change mitigation moving forward.

The act called for the state to borrow $4.2 billion for environmental projects.

“This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the voters to go to the ballot and demand significant investments in clean water, clean air, and green jobs from New York state,” Brian Smith, the associate executive director for Citizens Campaign for the Environment, recently told 2 On Your Side.

The act caused environmental justice leaders from around the region to come together Wednesday evening and encourage voters to vote yes so that Western New York can see cleaner water, and less air pollution through zero-emission school buses and new renewable energy projects while also creating 100,000 jobs across multiple sectors without raising taxes.