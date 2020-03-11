NY Senator Chuck Schumer shares photo of his parents, 97 and 92 years old, 'If they can vote, so can you!'

Schumer shared a picture of his parents, ages 97 and 92 to encourage everyone to get out and vote, saying, "If they can vote, so can you!"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's senior Senator and Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, is making sure to get the message out to everyone to vote on this Election Day.

The picture on Facebook has gone viral, getting almost 2,000 shares and over 15,000 reactions in less than an hour and a half since being posted.

Polls in New York State close at 9 p.m.

