BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is Election Day and while the biggest race is for President of the United States of America, here are the local races to watch that impact Western New York:
- Supreme Court Justice / 8th Judicial District (Jurisdiction: New York State) 8th Judicial District includes all 8 counties of WNY.
Democrat: Amy Martoche
Republican: Gerald Greenan III
- U.S. House / 23rd District (Jurisdiction: Federal) Tom Reed is seeking his sixth term in Congress. District includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Steuben, Seneca, Tompkins and Tioga counties.
Democrat: Tracy Mitrano
Republican: Tom Reed (Incumbent)
Libertarian: Andrew Kolstee
- U.S. House / 26th District (Jurisdiction: Federal) Brian Higgins is seeking his ninth term in congress. District includes parts of Erie and Niagara counties.
Democrat: Brian Higgins (Incumbent)
Republican: Ricky Donovan
Green Party: Michael Raleigh
- U.S. House / 27th District (Jurisdiction: Federal) Chris Jacobs won a special election in June to replace Chris Collins in congress. The district includes parts of Erie, Niagara, Ontario and Monroe counties, and all of Orleans, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties.
Democrat: Nathan McMurray
Republican: Chris Jacobs (Incumbent)
Libertarian: Duane Whitmer
- State Senator / 57th District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Frank Puglisi
Republican: George Borrello (Incumbent)
- State Senator / 59th District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Jason Klimek
Republican: Patrick Gallivan (Incumbent)
- State Senator / 60th District (Jurisdiction: New York State) This seat was vacated by Chris Jacobs, who won a special election for the NY Congressional 27th district seat.
Democrat: Sean Ryan
Republican: Joshua Mertzlufft
- State Senator / 61st District (Jurisdiction: New York State) Winner fills seat vacated by Michael Ranzenhofer.
Democrat: Jacqualine Berger
Republican: Edward Rath III
- Member of Assembly / 139th District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Libertarian: Mark Glogowski
Republican: Stephen Hawley (Incumbent)
- Member of Assembly / 140th District (Jurisdiction: New York State) Winner fills seat vacated by Robin Schimminger.
Democrat: William Conrad III
Republican: Robert Pecoraro
Green Party: Anthony Baney
- Member of Assembly / 141st District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Crystal Peoples (Incumbent)
Republican: Sean Miles
- Member of Assembly / 142nd District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Patrick Burke (Incumbent)
Republican: Matthew Szalkowski
- Member of Assembly / 143rd District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Monica Wallace (Incumbent)
Republican: Frank Smierciak II
- Member of Assembly / 146th District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Karen McMahon (Incumbent)
Republican: Robin Wolfgang
Green Party: Ruben Cartagena Jr.
- Member of Assembly / 148th District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Ross W. Scott
Republican: Joseph Giglio (Incumbent)
- Member of Assembly / 149th District (Jurisdiction: New York State) Winner will replace Sean Ryan who is running for State Senate
Democrat: Jonathan Rivera
Republican: Joseph Totaro
- Member of Assembly / 150th District (Jurisdiction: New York State)
Democrat: Christina Cardinale
Republican: Andrew Goodell (Incumbent)
- County Executive / Chautauqua (Jurisdiction: Chautauqua County)
Democrat: Richard Morrisroe
Republican: Paul Wendel (Incumbent)
- District Attorney / Chautauqua (Jurisdiction: Chautauqua County)
Democrat: Patrick Swanson
Republican: Jason Scmidt
- Sheriff / Genesee (Jurisdiction: Genesee County)
Democrat: David Krzemien
Republican: William Sheron Jr.
- Sheriff / Niagara County (Jurisdiction: Niagara County)
Democrat, Republican: Michael Filicetti (Acting)
Working Families: Brian Grear
- County Court Judge / Niagara (Jurisdiction: Niagara County)
Democrat, Republican: Caroline Wojtaszek
Conservative, Working Families, Libertarian: Michael Benedict
- District Attorney / Niagara (Jurisdiction: Niagara County) Winner replaces Caroline Wojtaszek who is running for County Court Judge
Democrat: John D. Ceretto II
Republican: Brian R. Seaman
