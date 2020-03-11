Viewers describe voting lines in WNY: 'Quicker then the 8 a.m. line at Tim Hortons'

2 On Your Side asked you, the voter, across our social platforms how lines were across the Western New York region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's Election Day and after huge early voting numbers across Western New York and country, many voters are saying the lines on Tuesday aren't too bad.

Nearly 168,000 of Erie County's 630,000 registered voters cast their ballots in advance of Election Day, which is about 39% of the electorate in the county.

2 On Your Side asked you, the voter, across our social platforms how lines were across the Western New York region and overall, people are having positive feedback:

Here are just a few of the comments viewers posted on our Facebook page:

Blane said: "Quicker then the 8 a.m. line at Tim Hortons."

Paul said: "Out at Chestnut Ridge, it was quick and quiet."

Steve said: "Thanks to all the early voters. My wife and I walked right into our polling place we voted and out in 5 minutes. I waited longer to get a table for breakfast."

Jennie said: "Voted in person in Wheatfield around 9am. A few people ahead of me in line, very organized. In and out in like 5 minutes."

Becky said: "Voted in East Amherst. Very orderly and very fast. No lines, in and out in less than 10 minutes, poll workers were very friendly and helpful."

But, there were some WNYers who had some difficulty at the polls.

Gram said: "It was awful! I went to where I was suppose to vote and the board of elections still had me at my previous address...so then I went to the other voting place and they updated my info. then sent me back to the first place.. Where I ended up having to do the affidavit voting thing and they get hand counted."

Nicole Rae said: "They never asked to see my ID, and the lady made me sign twice because my signature on the iPad didn’t fully match the hand signature on file. She said they might question the ballot if it’s not exact and when I asked to try signing again she told me no so that’s annoying."

