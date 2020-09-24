Chautauqua County: nearly 1,200 ballots already been mailed back

The commissioners said they anticipate a voter turnout 55,000, 'meaning that 15% of expected voters have a ballot in their hand and are voting.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you live in Chautauqua County and requested an absentee ballot, it should be on the way.

The Board of Elections says it has mailed out more than 8,200 ballots since Friday, and of those, close to 1,200 have already been mailed back.

"It’s a mad house here at our election office,” an election commissioner, Brian Abram, said. "Our staff is doing a great job keeping up with the phone calls and processing requested ballots."

Another commissioner, Norman Green, added: "Our promise is that ballot requests will be processed the same day we receive the request. Anyone who has requested a ballot at any time last week or before should now have received a ballot. If they have not, they need to call."

The commissioners said they anticipate a voter turnout 55,000, "meaning that 15% of expected voters have a ballot in their hand and are voting."