Jamestown Police look for suspect vehicle in serious hit and run crash

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 61-year old man suffered serious leg injuries after he was struck while crossing the street early Tuesday morning in Jamestown.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. while he was crossing East 6th St. at Pine St. The man was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.

Police believe the vehicle that hit the victim is a dark colored Chevy Impala which may have front end damage. Investigators are in the process of checking traffic and surveillance camera video from the area.