Jamestown Police look for suspect vehicle in serious hit and run crash

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 61-year old man suffered serious leg injuries after he was struck while crossing the street early Tuesday morning in Jamestown.
Police say the incident took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. while he was crossing East 6th St. at Pine St. The man was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.
Police believe the vehicle that hit the victim is a dark colored Chevy Impala which may have front end damage. Investigators are in the process of checking traffic and surveillance camera video from the area.
Police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident, or may recognize the vehicle, to call them at 483-7537. You can also reach out to them through the Anonymous Tip Line at 483-TIPS (8477) or the Tips 411 App. All information will be kept strictly confidential.