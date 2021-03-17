Cuomo gets COVID shot, also political boost in face of harassment probes

The governor, once again, said he will not resign on a day when the State Assembly said it picked a private law firm to help in its impeachment investigation.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo got his COVID vaccination Wednesday morning in this again closed to the press event at a mass vaccination clinic in Harlem

But he also got a political booster shot if you will, perhaps seeking a political inoculation of sorts just as the State Assembly picked a private law firm to help in its impeachment investigation. And the news came most notably on the day after President Biden told ABC News that Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment claims are proven true in the investigations, "I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted too

Stressing the need for the Black and Brown communities to get vaccinated, Cuomo also gave what sounded like a campaign speech while flanked by ministers and prominent civil right leaders and politicians. Cuomo touted what his administration's efforts on behalf of minority communities and said New York state is "more progressive than any other state and that's a fact."

And there was praise for the governor on his pandemic leadership from a certain former senior politician with a national following as former Democratic Congressman Charles Rangel said that last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that Cuomo "took charge" with his claim that there was just confusion from the Trump Administration.

But it was also what Rangel, wielding his cane, then said in referring to comments of Assemblymember Inez Dickens who did not bring up the scandal herself Wednesday. Rangel emphasized the need for due process in this case and said it didn't matter what your position was "you go to the people who have been your friends to stick with you."

Then paraphrasing, the Assemblymember Rangel said: "She spoke for our community 'Back off until you got some facts.' And just to go on to say to the Governor, 'Thank You for what you have done, what you are doing, and what you continue to do.' "

Later Cuomo held a brief press availability as he only took four questions and, for the most part, dodged any of them about the investigations or harassment allegations as he said he had respect for the process.

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden was asked that if the allegations were proven to be true in those ongoing investigations, should the governor resign? Biden said Cuomo should then resign and he would probably face prosecution, as well, if they are true.

After challenging reporters' versions of that interview, Cuomo finally did say something about it.

"If you committed a crime, you can be prosecuted, that's true," he said. "But what President Biden said was we should do an investigation. The question to the president starts with, do you think the governor should resign, or do you think it should be reviewed first? And the president said there should be a review."