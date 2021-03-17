Law firm hired to lead impeachment investigation against Gov. Cuomo

The law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will lead the investigation.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A law firm has been retained to lead the impeachment investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The announcement was made by Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles D. Lavine Wednesday.

The law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will lead the investigation.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Speaker Heastie said in a released statement. “Hiring Davis Polk will give the Committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.”

“The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and me to fully and fairly investigate the allegations,” Assemblymember Lavine said. “These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process and discretion.”