Scott Levin interviews 23rd Congressional District candidate Nick Langworthy

On Friday Langworthy made it official Friday that he running for his first elected office, the 23rd Congressional seat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin sat down with 23rd Congressional District candidate Nick Langworthy for a wide ranging interview. The interview included why he’s running for the seat while continuing to be the state Republican party Chairman, his view on gun control, his platform to help Western New Yorkers, his relationship with candidate Carl Paladino and former President Donald Trump, and how he feels he can make a difference in Washington, D.C.

Langworthy has been in politics a long time. The Southern Tier native worked alongside former Congressman Tom Reynolds, and worked his up from Erie County Republican Chairman to State Republican Chairman.

Watch the full interview here:

Langworthy talked about his relationship with fellow candidate Carl Paladino, whom he supported for governor during his failed attempt 12 years ago, and why now he is running against him. Langworthy also spoke about his relationship with former President Donald Trump and whether he has asked for an official endorsement from Trump.