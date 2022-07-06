Carl Paladino holds petition signing party, first NY-23 meet and greet

The event was the first chance for many NY-23 voters to speak with Paladino who only announced his candidacy Friday. 2 On Your Side was not allowed to attend.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Carl Paladino (R) held a petition signing party and meet and greet in West Seneca Tuesday just days before the filing deadline to run in New York's 23rd Congressional primary.

The event was the first chance for many NY-23 voters to speak with Paladino who only announced his candidacy Friday, following the announcement that Rep. Chris Jacobs (R) would not seek reelection in the newly redrawn district.

2 On Your Side was not allowed to attend the Tuesday event in person and after waiting outside for three and a half hours we were told Paladino would not be available.

Supporters who were able to attend the event at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson said that Paladino gave a brief speech. Paladino could be seen hugging and greeting people through the hotel's first-floor windows and many smiles were shared.

Paladino is vying for the Republican party line along with Dr. Richard Moon (R) and New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy (R), who has yet to formally announce his campaign. Multiple sources confirmed with 2 On Your Side Monday that Langworthy would be running, however.

Anthony Scaccia who attended Tuesday's meet and greet told 2 On Your Side he believes Paladino is the right candidate for his district.

"He had nothing but peace and love for Nick and I think it's going to be adversaries that are trying to get that position but adversaries in a friendly, nah, maybe not friendly, but a respectful way," said Scaccia.

Scaccia described Paladino as the more business-minded candidate compared to the more politically-minded Langworthy. Paladino was formerly a Buffalo Public School Board Member and Gubernatorial candidate.

Paladino's campaign said on Sunday that he had the necessary signatures to qualify for a place on the primary ballot. Any additional signatures gained at the meet and greet would presumably bolster that number.

A source familiar with the Paladino campaign told 2 On Your Side that efforts to sell former President Trump on endorsing his long-time supporter [Paladino] are underway. An endorsement could carry a lot of weight, especially considering the relationship Trump also has with candidate Nick Langworthy.

Paladino has already received the endorsement of NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.